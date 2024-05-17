A STREET in York is set to close to cars for over a month.
City of York Council has announced that Back Lane, which runs between Dennis Street and St Denys Road will be closed from May 18 until June 28.
The closures are in place so that demolition can continue on Swinson House.
The council said that an alternative route will run via Piccadilly, Merchantgate and Walmgate.
Both pedestrians and cars will won't be able to get through.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel