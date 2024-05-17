A STREET in York is set to close to cars for over a month.

City of York Council has announced that Back Lane, which runs between Dennis Street and St Denys Road will be closed from May 18 until June 28.

The closures are in place so that demolition can continue on Swinson House.

The council said that an alternative route will run via Piccadilly, Merchantgate and Walmgate.

Both pedestrians and cars will won't be able to get through.