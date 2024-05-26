Anne Baker won £1,000 in love2shop vouchers after entering a contest in The Press, advertised across all papers in the Newsquest North network from Cumbria to York.

The competition required readers to submit 10 of twelve tokens, found daily in The Press and other papers from April 8 to 20, then a winner was randomly selected.

With her winnings, Anne intends to buy some new living room furniture – a much needed treat after the death of her husband and health issues impacted her ability to work.

Anne, a carer, had to take time off work following a hip replacement which had been ‘a great success after a long painful wait’.

Anne said: “I didn’t think I could afford to be off work and I enjoyed my job.

“I’ve been a carer, looking after everyone else for a long time, and this has meant I get to look after myself."

The competition, advertised across multiple northern Newsquest titles, which Anne won (Image: Newsquest)

Whilst unsure whether to stay in her current home or downsize to another property, the chance to buy new furniture gives Anne the chance to really put her own stamp on things as she decides what her next step in life will be.

Rachel Green, marketing and promotions executive for LOCALiQ, said: “We are so glad to hear the benefit that the monthly competitions can have on our readers’ lives. The £1,000 token collect competitions are very popular with readers and we receive hundreds of entries every month.

“It was lovely to select Anne Baker at random and learn what a difference this will make to her. Make sure to keep an eye out for our next competition for your chance to win!”