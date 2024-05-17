North Yorkshire Police say Darcy, who is 15-years-old, was last seen at around 1.05am this morning (Friday, May 17).

Darcy is described as around 5 feet 4” high, slim, white with long waist-length black hair and brown eyes. She is thought to be wearing a black puffer jacket, with black trousers and possibly red Nike trainers.

She is thought to be in the York area.

A police spokesman said: “If you believe you have recently seen Darcy, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 if you believe you may know where she is now.

“If you can, please quote reference NYP reference 12240086324 when doing so.

“Darcy – if you see this message, please let someone know where you are, we just want to know that you are safe.”