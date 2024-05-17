The county’s police say missing 14-year-old Nico has been reported as missing in Bentham in the far west of the county.

A police spokesman said: “Nico was last seen at around 11pm yesterday (May 16).

“He is about 4 feet 6” tall, with a stocky build, fair complexion and shoulder-length brown hair. He is thought to be wearing black joggers and a black t-shirt.

“Nico could be travelling by train and we are concerned for his welfare.

“If you believe you have recently seen Nico, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 if you believe you may know where he is now.

“If you can, please quote reference NYP12240086307 when doing so.

“Nico – if you see this message, please let someone know where you are, we just want to know that you are safe.”