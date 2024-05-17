TWO men have been arrested following an attack in York.
North Yorkshire Police say it followed an incident where a man was assaulted in the city centre on Thursday night (May 16).
A police spokesman said: “Officers from response and York city centre neighbourhood policing team arrested two men yesterday evening following what appears to be an unprovoked attack on a vulnerable man in Parliament Street.
“Both were intoxicated and highly aggressive.”
