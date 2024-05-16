The Ukrainian flag was raised in the hall’s garden as a choir sang the country’s national anthem.

Inside the hall, there were performances of traditional Ukrainian songs, and an exhibition of art by Ukrainian artists.

Many of those who came along this evening – often in the traditional embroidered clothing known as vyshyvankas, after which the day is named - were women and children who have fled the war in their own country.

Members of York's Ukrainian community in front of the Ukrainian flag at the Merchant Taylor's Hall on Vyshyvanka Day (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Among them was artist Helena Vyshnevska, who fled Ukraine two years ago with her son Danylo, now 14.

The pair, who lived in Kyiv, were woken at 4am on the morning of February 24 two years ago by the sound of bombs falling.

They remained in their Kyiv flat for two weeks – but eventually, as the attacks intensified, decided they had to get out.

READ MORE:

- York's Ukrainian refugees speak out on anniversary of Russian invasion

- York exhibition marks anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

- 'And then we heard more bombs, very loud'

They were driven to western Ukraine by the father of one of Helena’s friends – a retired ambulance driver in his 70s – and from there eventually made their way to the UK.

Helena will never forget that drive. Russian soldiers had penetrated deep into areas of Ukraine around Kyiv, and as they drove they passed bodies just lying in the road.

Helena painted a new artwork to mark Vyshyvanka Day today – an oil painting in a traditional decorative Ukrainian style known as Petrykivka.

Helena Vyshnevska with her new Petrykivka painting on Vyshyvanka Day (Image: Stephen Lewis)

It stood, oil still wet, proudly among the other artworks on display in the Merchant Taylor’s Hall this evening.

Helena said being able to gather together to celebrate Vyshyvanka Day with other Ukrainians meant a huge amount.

“In my country now it is really a very difficult situation,” she said. “So it is good that we are all here together, celebrating our national colours.”

Maryana Mukha of the York Ukrainian Society, which organised this evening’s event, said it was important for members of the Ukrainian community to be able to support each-other.

Ukrainians in traditional dress - including Maryana Mukha, left - gather in front of the Merchant Taylor's Hall on Vyshyvanka Day (Image: Stephen Lewis)

She has lived in the UK for 10 years. But her family still live in Lviv, in western Ukraine – and she worries about them.

Lviv, in the far west of the country, is safer than many parts of Ukraine.

“But they see missiles flying over from their balcony,” Maryana said. “I worry about them all the time.

Maryana said she was grateful to the Merchant Taylor’s for hosting this evening’s event.

“It means we can preserve our culture and our identity,” she said.

Barry Crux, the Master of the Company of Merchant Taylors, said it was the second year that the hall had hosted members of the York Ukrainian Community for Vyshyvanka Day.

“These are people whose lives have been torn apart and who have been forced to leave their homes for a different country. Their resilience is remarkable,” he said.

Lord Mayor Cllr Chris Cullwick, who was among the guests this evening, added: “It is wonderful to be able to celebrate here with our friends from Ukraine who have made their homes here in the city of York.”