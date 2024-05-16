North Yorkshire Police have issued this CCTV image of a man they’d like to speak to following a theft from the Inner Space Station shop, in Hull Road, York.

A force spokesman said: “It happened at about 4.19pm on Saturday, March 23 when a man, who arrived on a bicycle, entered the store, placed items into his bag then leaving without paying for them.

“Please email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Katie Hicks.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via their website.

Please quote NYP reference 12240051370 when passing on information.