Foston Primary, Terrington Primary, Stillington Primary, and Langton Primary were all visited by the dental practice, which is part of the PortmanDentex Group.

The oral hygiene workshops, delivered to around 200 schoolchildren by practice manager, Samantha Hair and treatment coordinator, Bryony Hall, saw little ones get the chance to dress up as dentists, complete with masks, aprons, goggles and gloves while the older children were quizzed about sugary foods, and used weighing scales to demonstrate the sugar content of fizzy drinks.

After writing a letter to the tooth fairy, to explain what they learnt, the children received goody bags containing a toothbrush, toothpaste and dental floss to take home.

Samantha Hair said: “Children's dentistry is very close to our hearts, and we love that The Smile Rooms can give back to the community in such a fun way by teaching children about their teeth and how important it is to look after them.

“Taking part in the mini roadshow was the perfect opportunity to talk to the children about what we do, the importance of coming for a check-up and to help them really understand why it’s vital to adopt healthy habits to help reduce the likelihood of developing tooth decay.

“The feedback from the children has been great and it was nice to see lots of hands raised when asked if they visited a dentist.”

Victoria Allon, pastoral & attendance lead at Foston Primary school said: “We enjoyed our visit from The Smile Rooms to learn about the impact of sugar on our teeth and how to correctly look after them. We even got a toothbrush, floss, and toothpaste to help us.”

