A coat worth more £1,400 has been stolen from a shop in York.
The Canada Goose coat, worth £1,425, was taken from Flannels in New Street, say North Yorkshire Police.
A force spokesman said the incident happened at around 1pm on Monday, March 29.
They have since released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to, as they believe he may have information that can help the investigation.
Anyone who recognises the man, or has any information is asked to email RetailCCTVReturns@northyorkshire.police.uk
You can also call North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room on 101. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12240055565 when passing on information.
