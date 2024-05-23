For generations, the call of the crashing waves, the salty air, and the vast expanse of the sea has beckoned us towards the coast. Beyond the nostalgic charm lies a scientific truth, the Great British seaside offers a potent dose of natural therapy for our mental well-being.

Studies reveal a fascinating connection between the natural world and our mental health. The concept of "blue mind," popularised by marine biologist Wallace J Nichols, suggests that spending time near water has a calming and restorative effect on our brains. Gazing at the vastness of the sea appears to lower stress hormones like cortisol, promoting feelings of tranquillity and reducing anxiety.

The rhythmic sound of waves crashing against the shore creates a natural white noise, masking intrusive thoughts and promoting relaxation. The smell of the sea air, infused with the negative ions released by crashing waves, is thought to improve mood and boost energy levels. The feel of the sand between your toes and the invigorating breeze on your skin further connect us to the natural world, grounding us in the present moment; again, all great for our sense of well-being.

Sunshine is a key player in promoting mental well-being. Sunlight exposure increases our production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with happiness and feelings of wellbeing. The seaside provides ample opportunity to soak up the sun, especially during the precious summer months. Feeling this good at the seaside can also motivate us to engage in more physical activity. Whether it's a brisk walk along the coast path, a bracing swim in the sea, or simply building sandcastles with the family, the seaside promotes movement, which is well-known for its mood-boosting effects.

The seaside also offers a much-needed escape from the relentless stream of emails, notifications, and social media updates. Disconnecting from technology allows our brains to truly relax and recharge. This digital detox can significantly reduce stress and improve overall well-being.

So next time you're feeling stressed or low, consider a visit to the seaside and discover the natural therapy it provides. After all, a dose of vitamin ‘sea’ might be just the prescription you need. Of course, it is also important to remember the SPF suncream if you are going to enjoy the sun, and enjoy it in moderation.

Martin Furber is a therapist qualified in various modalities and an Instructor Member of Mental Health First Aid England. Contact: wellbeing@martinfurber.com

Anyone can struggle with their mental well-being from time to time. However, if you feel you are in danger of harming yourself or others then please contact your GP, go to A&E, call the Samaritans on 116 123 or text SHOUT to 85258.