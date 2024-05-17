England’s Strongest Man 2024 is heading to York Barbican on June 22, followed by Britain’s Strongest Woman.

The men's competition will be decided from midday, with the women commencing from 6pm.

The reigning world’s strongest woman, Rebecca Roberts, will be there to defend her title whilst one of the legends of the men's side, Mark Felix, will compete once more.

Boroughbridge-born Darren Sadler, four-time World’s Strongest Man competitor and co-founder of the Giants Live Arena Tour, said: "If you’ve only ever seen strongmen and women in action on the TV, you need to come down to York and see them in person – I promise you, it is like nothing you have ever seen before.

"Whether you’re a family who’ve loved watching captivating gladiatorial challenges on television, whether you’re budding strongmen and women, or whether you just want a thrilling day out, Giants Live is for you and York Barbican, close to my home and yours, is an amazing place to see the action."

Giants Live in York is the latest event in the strongmen and strongwomen’s tour which has already seen them perform in front of sell-out crowds in Sheffield and Leeds.

Tickets for England’s Strongest Man can be bought from York Barbican's website, or here. Tickets for Britain’s Strongest Woman can also be bought from the website, or via the link here.