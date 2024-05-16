POLICE officers are urging the public to come forward with any information about a North Yorkshire woman who went missing more than three years ago.
North Yorkshire Police say they are continuing to urge people to contact them with information about a Scarborough woman who went missing on April 25 2021.
Sarah West left her home address in Stepney Road in Scarborough early in the morning that Sunday.
The last sighting of her was about 7.30am that day, on the A165 near Cayton Bay. She is believed to have been walking along the Cleveland Way path between Scarborough and Filey.
A police spokesman said: "Despite extensive searches at the time, and ongoing enquiries ever since, Sarah is still missing.
"She will now be 49-years-old, and is described as 5ft 5ins tall, of a very slim build with dark blonde/brown hair and maybe wearing glasses.
"When she went missing, Sarah is believed to have been wearing jeans, a light-coloured blouse top and brown flat boots. She was possibly carrying a red bag.
"Our efforts to find Sarah continue, and we're urging anyone with information that could help locate her to get in touch. Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference 12210105681."
