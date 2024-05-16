Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil of Thixendale launched its Chefs’ Collection recipes in collaboration with leading Yorkshire chef consultant Steph Moon.

Marketing Manager Jennie Palmer said: “The Chefs’ Collection is a group of recipes that showcase the creativity and expertise of Yorkshire chefs using our oils, dressings and mayonnaise.

“We chose Steph to launch the initiative because she’s such a great advocate for cold-pressed Rapeseed Oil and an amazing champion of Yorkshire’s great growers and makers.

“We had a great day working with Steph in the Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil kitchen. Together, we created a wide array of dishes using the best local ingredients, and we look forward to sharing her recipes on our website. It was a fantastic experience, with 13 dishes prepped, cooked and photographed in a short space of time. Dishes included Tomahawk steak, Easy Cinnamon Doughnuts and Giant Loaded Roast Dinner Yorkshire Puds."

Adam and Jennie Palmer began Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil on their farm in 2008. They make oils, dressings and mayonnaise.