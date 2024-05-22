Beat the Monday blues and escape for a Sunday night break this spring. Check-in, unwind and enjoy a glass of wine – or a pint of Thwaites ale - before heading out to explore the local area.

The Judge’s Lodging boasts a terrific location in the centre of York, placing guests near some of the city’s main attractions. Whether it’s a trip to the famous York Dungeons or a chocolate-making workshop at the York Chocolate Factory, guests will find there’s plenty to keep them entertained, and The Judges Lodging is at the centre of it all.

After a busy day sightseeing, nestle down in the inn’s restaurant for a hearty, homecooked meal before slipping off for a cosy night’s sleep. Small details make a big difference, which is why Daniel Thwaites ensures every room comes with a few little extras including deliciously crumbly biscuits and fresh milk for a morning brew.

Based on two people sharing, prices for a one-night Sunday getaway start from £125 per room*

*Subject to availability and prices may vary.



Dog-friendly rooms

As dog lovers, the teams across Daniel Thwaites’ inns take care of canine companions from the moment they check-in to the moment they ‘wag’ their tail goodbye. The inns have a dedicated number of dog-friendly rooms and beloved pets receive their very own comfy bed as well as an exciting ‘Waggy Tails’ welcome pack – complete with food bowl and dog biscuits*.

All four-legged guests are welcome in the bar areas while also enjoying the outdoor space surrounding the property.

*£20 charge. Subject to availability and welcome packs may vary.



Taste the season – Cellar Bar

The Judge’s Lodging’s Cellar Bar has a range of menus available. Whether you want to sink your teeth into a classic burger, savour the Chicken supreme or just indulge your sweet tooth with a dessert, you’ll find something that takes your fancy. For hungry little eaters with big appetites, they also have an action-packed children’s menu.

Traditionally, Sunday is a day of rest, so it makes perfect sense to let the inn’s team of chefs do all the hard work. Whether it’s a quick re-fuel or part of a longer staycation, Sunday lunch is always a good idea. Packed full of tempting flavours and locally sourced ingredients, the offering includes a choice of different cuts and of course, they have all the traditional trimmings, from homemade Yorkshire puddings to a medley of seasonal vegetables*.

*Prices and ingredients may vary.



Taste the season – 1711 Restaurant

An exciting restaurant in York, 1711 is the perfect destination for an evening of delicious British food and delightful drinks in an elegant atmosphere.

The two AA rosette restaurant, 1711, blends the history and grandeur of The Judges Lodging with a modern twist on cuisine. Be taken on a journey by the talented chef and his team, with the menu focused on getting unique and memorable flavours out of the finest local produce to create great British dishes. Indulge in a delicious meal with the family or a romantic meal for two. Choose from intimate tables for something a little more special, or window seating gazing out into the city.



Things to do this spring

York city centre is a warren of cobbled streets, overlooked by Gothic-style York Minster cathedral – famous for its stained-glass windows. Family-friendly attractions include JORVIK Viking Centre and the recreated Victorian streets at the Castle Museum. The infamous Shambles is a quaint lane with boutiques, antique shops, and chocolatiers, plus a daily market boasting delicious food and unique collectables.

About Daniel Thwaites

Established in 1807, Lancashire-based, family-owned Daniel Thwaites boasts a unique collection of award-winning inns, hotels, and spa hotels across England.

