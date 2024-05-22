Beat the Monday blues and escape for a Sunday night break this spring. Check-in, unwind and enjoy a glass of wine – or a pint of Thwaites ale - before heading out to explore the local area.

With its beautiful architecture and lovely surrounding countryside, it’s easy to see why Beverley is a great place for a well-deserved escape. Whether it’s a stroll around the independent shops, a day trip to the beach, or a day at the races, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

After a busy day sightseeing, nestle down in the inn’s restaurant for a hearty, homecooked meal before slipping off for a cosy night’s sleep. Small details make a big difference, which is why Daniel Thwaites ensures every room comes with a few little extras including deliciously crumbly biscuits and fresh milk for a morning brew.

Based on two people sharing, prices for a one-night Sunday getaway start from £125 per room*

*Subject to availability and prices may vary.

Dog-friendly rooms

As dog lovers, the teams across Daniel Thwaites’ inns take care of canine companions from the moment they check-in to the moment they ‘wag’ their tail goodbye. The inns have a dedicated number of dog-friendly rooms and beloved pets receive their very own comfy bed as well as an exciting ‘Waggy Tails’ welcome pack – complete with food bowl and dog biscuits*.

All four-legged guests are welcome to enjoy the outdoor space surrounding the property.

*£20 charge. Subject to availability and welcome packs may vary.

Taste the season

The Beverley Arms has a range of menus available. Whether you want to sink your teeth into an oak smoked salmon sandwich, savour the pork trio or just indulge your sweet tooth with a delicious afternoon tea, you’ll find something that takes your fancy. For hungry little eaters with big appetites, they also have an action-packed children’s menu.

Traditionally, Sunday is a day of rest, so it makes perfect sense to let the inn’s team of chefs do all the hard work. Whether it’s a quick re-fuel or part of a longer staycation, Sunday lunch is always a good idea. Packed full of tempting flavours and locally sourced ingredients, the offering includes a choice of different cuts and of course, they have all the traditional trimmings, from homemade Yorkshire puddings to a medley of seasonal vegetables*.

*Prices and ingredients may vary.

Things to do this spring

Historical and beautiful, St Mary’s Church was built in the 12th century. Step inside the church to marvel at some impressive sights including the carving of the March Hare said to have inspired Lewis Carol's Alice in Wonderland.

Enjoy Beverley Westwood, a vast expanse of open free land with plenty of walking routes through the rolling pasture making for a great few hours out in the countryside. Or why not head to the iconic Beverley Racecourse for a day of bubbles, flutters and winning success?

About Daniel Thwaites

Established in 1807, Lancashire-based, family-owned Daniel Thwaites boasts a unique collection of award-winning inns, hotels, and spa hotels across England.

Spring adventures await you across Daniel Thwaites’ portfolio of four- and five-star inns - www.thwaites.co.uk/inns