This event is open to all, with a focus on Secondary School Students (accompanied and unaccompanied). All are welcome, this is a must-see event for anyone interested in changing or starting a career in the countryside and is FREE to attend.

The evening runs between 4 and 8pm on Thursday, May 23 at The Showground, Kelleythorpe, Driffield, YO25 9FB.

David Tite, Chief Executive of the Driffield Agricultural Society, said: "We have over 50 local, national, and international companies joining us on the evening, all requiring professional services, agricultural machinery experts, scientists, digital, IT & technology skills, and agricultural expertise. They will all be here to promote their career opportunities; all are based either in the countryside or provide services directly to businesses that are.

"There will be information on how to move on to Further and Higher Education, apprenticeships and careers.

“The Countryside Careers Evening is all about inspiring the workforce of the future for a career in East Riding’s rural economy. It’s a superb opportunity for students, parents / carers, and teachers to meet local and national employers, businesses, colleges, and apprenticeship providers to help plan next steps and future opportunities.

The East Riding has over 7,000 rural businesses employing around 49,000 people. The range of industries are diverse with agriculture, forestry and fishing being the most common. With approximately 44% of East Riding residents live in the countryside it is important that the next generation get the chance to see the diverse range of jobs and careers at their fingertips.”

Simply drop in on the evening, the event is free for all to attend and all are welcome.

Further details about the evening can be found online, search Driffield Showground Countryside Careers Evening.