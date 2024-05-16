Tower Estates has received approval for the change of use concerning 133 Lowther Street in the Groves part of York.

The first floor of the building is situated above a Spar convenience store and was previously used as a dance hall before being taken over by the Acorn Christian Fellowship.

The church no longer needed the upstairs venue and did not renew the lease, which ended in March.

READ MORE:

Tower Estates sought to convert the space into three one-bed flats with access corridor to the rear connecting to the existing stair access and the fire escape at the far end of the building.

A report by City of York Council planning staff said there would be no external alterations to the building apart from the insertion of a new door opening to the side elevation serving the proposed bin and bicycle store.

However, they noted that due to the location above a shop, adequate noise insulation measures would be needed for approval, which the developer has confirmed to install.

They concluded that whilst the application did not meet one planning policy, it would contribute to York’s housing need and approval was recommended.