Data published by North Yorkshire Police shows a 22.4 per cent increase in reported incidents in York "inner" - an area encompassing the city centre and the Knavesmire.

In January, the total number of crimes reported was 504, February was 598, and March 617.

Anti-social behaviour was the predominant crime in January and March, with violence and sexual offences leading in February.

In March, which is the most recent data published, there was 165 cases of anti-social behaviour, 162 violence and sexual offences and 97 cases of shoplifting.

READ NEXT:

The least reported crimes in March were robbery, theft from person, and possession of a weapon.

Chief Inspector Rob Campbell, Operations Commander for York said: "The statistic provided shows a one per cent increase in the number of reported crimes in March 2024 compared to December 2023.

"It is difficult to pinpoint the exact reason for such a marginal difference.

Chief Inspector Campbell also spoke on the increase of "high-visibility" officers in the streets. In York, Project Servator has seen specially trained officers appear in the city centre, National Railway Museum, and Monks Cross.

Once deployed, the specially trained Project Servator officers have been engaging with the public on their roles, as well as intending to deter would-be criminals.

Press reporter Dylan Connell joined the police on Operation Tornado (Image: Newsquest)

Chief Inspector Campbell said: "We’ve also had success with operations such as Project Medusa in January and Operation Tornado in April. These targeted days of action with partners have not just disrupted a significant amount of criminal activity, but also helped us to gather intelligence which will help inform future law enforcement.

"We take pride in serving communities across York and North Yorkshire and we want people to feel safe.

"It’s also important that the public help the police and I urge the community to continue to report matters via 101 or 999 if an emergency response is required. Anti-social-behaviour and other issues can also be reported via the North Yorkshire Police website which will receive the same response as calling us on 101.

"If you would prefer to remain anonymous, there is also the option of contacting Crimestoppers online or on 0800 555111."