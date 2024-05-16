A grey Piaggo moped, with the registration number LE19 XKZ, was taken overnight at an address in Hubert Street, South Bank - according to the police.

The force added it happened overnight between May 10 and May 11.

Anyone with any information is asked to email Nabiel.galab@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nabiel Galab.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Please quote reference 12240082379 when passing on information.