CHANGING seasons are something to celebrate.
From the darkness of winter through to the first signs of spring, to the flood of summer colour, then the blaze of autumn leaves - the seasons make our landscape something to cherish and cheer.
Today, we are charting the progress of York from winter to spring - in this lovely set of photos.
It is all part of a photo challenge for our Camera Club members who are documenting the changing seasons by taking one photo at the same location through winter, spring, summer and autumn.
A few weeks ago, we shared their photos of winter, which you can view again here.
Today, we can study how that scene has changed as spring arrived.
Thanks to everyone who is taking part.
