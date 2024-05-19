From the darkness of winter through to the first signs of spring, to the flood of summer colour, then the blaze of autumn leaves - the seasons make our landscape something to cherish and cheer.

Today, we are charting the progress of York from winter to spring - in this lovely set of photos.

It is all part of a photo challenge for our Camera Club members who are documenting the changing seasons by taking one photo at the same location through winter, spring, summer and autumn.

A few weeks ago, we shared their photos of winter, which you can view again here.

Flashback to our members' photos of a favourite spot in winter. Today they share the same location but in springtime

How spring looks at some of the favourite locations of our Camera Club members (Image: Camera club)

Today, we can study how that scene has changed as spring arrived.

Thanks to everyone who is taking part.

