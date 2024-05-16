North Yorkshire Police say it happened on Wednesday (May 15) between 10.50am and 2.30pm at a property in Weeland Road in Beal, near Knottingley.

A police spokesman said: "The suspects smashed a downstairs window to enter the property before stealing a number of personal items. These include four passports, an army war medal for Northern Ireland which is round with green and blue stripes, two Stihl Chainsaws, two DeWalt drills, and Snap On branded tools.

"We are interested in hearing from anyone who witnessed any suspicious vehicles or people around this area at the time of the offence.

"If you have any information that could help please email Sophie.baron2@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Sophie Baron.

"If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org"

Please quote reference 12240085278 when passing on information.