The ‘Celebrating the Cycle’ event is billed as an ‘exciting evening of musical performance, food and art activities, all in celebration of the female voice’.

It will run from 7pm on Wednesday May 22 in the school’s main hall, and is open to everyone.

Tickets are £7 – with all money from ticket sales going to the charity.

The evening will feature musical acts Union Jill and the Barbarellas, as well as screen printing, jewellery-making and artwork displays.

As well as music, craft and food, throughout the evening charities Yorkits, Strutsafe and the Hygiene Bank will showcase their work in helping women and girls.

Volunteers will be on hand to chat about what they do and how to get involved. Hygiene Bank will also also be able to accept donations of sanitary and household products which will be passed on to those in need around York.

Bootham School sixth former Ruby Slater, who has organised the event with fellow-pupil Nicole Tan, said: “I really wanted to raise money to help vulnerable women and girls across the world.

“Everyone is welcome and we can’t wait to see you into school for what promises to be a joyous celebration.”

Action Aid spokesperson Charley Lewis said: ‘Thank you to the students at Bootham School for choosing to fundraise for ActionAid!

“We work to achieve social justice and gender equality and to eradicate poverty. Thank you so much for your support.”

To get tickets to the event, visit the Bootham Box Office at portal.boothamschool.com/moodle/mod/resource/view.php?id=11363