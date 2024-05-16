Ella Bond, 22, from Long Marston, has been nominated for Carer of the Year in the York Community Pride Awards 2024.

The senior care assistant at the Chocolate Works Care Village in Bishopthorpe Road has been in post for a year after a recent promotion.

Ella said: “I was so shocked when I heard I’d received a nomination I could hardly speak.

“Even just to be recognised is hard to believe.”

The nomination testimonial said 'Ella deserves every award in the book'.

Ella said her role is all about overseeing resident care on the floor she works on and ensuring residents feel their care is person-centred and that they’re being treated with the dignity and respect that they deserve.

'Getting to know their stories, from a generation that has done so much, means we can all learn so much from them'





She takes particular pride in creating ‘memory scrap books’ with images of residents’ activities, birthday celebrations, along with images of special events such as ‘musical memories’, where she takes photos of the dancing and singing that goes on.

Ella said the books help to connect family members, who cannot always be there, to residents who come to the care home until, unfortunately, they pass away.

“We treat residents as family”, she said, “I worked on the dementia floor for two years and when I got my promotion, I went to the residents’ floor.

“But every day, I always go back to the dementia floor to see one gentleman I built a rapport with.

“I built a memory scrap book for him and when he looks through it his eyes always light up.

“Even though he cannot express himself I feel like for me it is building a bond and that reminds me that this is why I do this job.” The Community Pride Awards 2024 nominations are open (Image: Newsquest)

Ella said she’d always been quite a caring person and always wanted to look after other people.

She said: “When I was slightly younger I wanted to be a teacher but as I got older I realised what I actually found interesting was looking after the elderly.

“Getting to know their stories, from a generation that has done so much, means we can all learn so much from them.”

Ella has received an in-house award from employer Springfield Healthcare (Image: Supplied)

Her work has been recognised by employer Springfield Healthcare – Ella was the recipient of an in-house ‘dignity champion’ award last year - with a testimonial stating ‘Ella helps to mentor new staff starting their journey in care and is always seeking ways to improve herself to enable her to be the best she can be.'

She said: “I run a shift so there are carers that are under me and I ensure that shifts all go well.

“I always try to ensure that my positivity and enthusiasm spreads to them.

“Obviously the job can be so difficult and can at times be quite sad and I just try to bring a bit of joy to work and try to make everyone, staff and residents a little bit happier, and make them smile.

“I’m always dancing and singing along, I think that most people think ‘Oh God, here comes Ella’, as I come whistling down the corridor.

The main thing for me is that I try my best I just try to ensure I can do everything in my power to make someone smile.”

