Taking place from May 25to June 2, these educational hands-on workshops will cover topics such as Slime Workshops, WW1 Cooking, Willow Weaving Workshop, and Peg Planes Arts & Crafts.

* D-Day Code Cracker Trail: Everyday between 25 May to 2 June

Embark on a thrilling D-Day Code Breaker Trail designed just for kids! Join the ranks of history's finest code breakers as you decipher a secret message and learn about the D-Day landings 80 years on. Break the code and receive a prize!

* Arts and Crafts – Peg Planes: Saturday 25 May, 1-2pm, FREE

Join us in our Eden Camp Arts & Crafts workshop and create your very own Peg Plane to take home!

* Slime Workshop: Wednesday 29 May, 1-2pm FREE

Get hands on and make your very own soldier slime here at Eden Camp this May half term.

* World War One Cooking: Thursday 30 May, 1-2pm FREE

Join in the cooking fun and make your own tack biscuits!

Soldiers from the First World War relied on tack biscuits during trench warfare as they lasted a long time without going off but that didn’t mean they were nice to eat!

See what you think, maybe some Bovril will help?

* Willow Weaving Workshops – Friday 31 May, various times, £6.50 per child

Discover the ancient art of willow crafting in these hands-on workshops as children make their own willow fish to take home. £6.50 per child. Secure your spot by pre-booking at edencamp.co.uk.

Families visiting the museum will also journey back in time exploring the 22 original Prisoner of War huts which house immersive displays for them to discover the sights, sounds, and smells of what life was like on both the Home Front and Front Lines. Each hut covers different aspects such as The Blitz, Rationing, the Home Guard, and more each telling their own story.

Tickets for this popular attraction are £17 for adults, £15 online, and children 5 to 16 are £14, or £13 online offering families and visitors to North Yorkshire an affordable and unforgettable day out.

For more information visit www.edencamp.co.uk