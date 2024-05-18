The famous coastal spot of Whitby with its “quaint harbour” and the “charmingly untouched” Saltburn featured in Time Out’s latest travel guide (ranked in 8th and 19th place respectively).

The publisher explained: “Our shores are decorated with a vast number of marvellous coastal settlements, from the characterful fishing villages of Wales and the upmarket enclaves of Cornwall to the pulsing party towns of the Sussex coast.

“Leave those clichés of soggy chips, rainy weather and nasty seagulls at home – our handpicked roundup of the country’s coolest and prettiest seaside towns includes knock-out restaurants and cutting-edge museums, as well as plenty of sandy walks for the sunniest days of the year."

Why are Whitby and Saltburn among Britain’s best seaside towns?





Commenting on the “vibe” in Whitby, Time Out said: “A trade Yorkshire fishing town that exudes more gothic splendour than David Bowie in The Hunger.”

It added: “Why go? Whitby is not your average seaside spot. While it has a dramatic coastline, soft stretches of caramel sand, top-notch fish and chips and a quaint harbour, it’s all overlooked by a cliff-top graveyard and Whitby Abbey, a 1,360-year-old ruin that inspired Bram Stoker’s vampire-filled novel ‘Dracula’.

“It has even more goth credentials as the site of the bi-annual Whitby Goth Weekend festival, when the place is descended on by black-clad music fans, and as the home of Whitby Jet: a gemstone made from fossilised wood known for the intensity of its blackness.

“If you’re after an eccentric day out, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into here.”

One thing you need to do when visiting Whitby according to the travel experts is visit Magpie Café, where any local will tell you makes the “best fish and chips”.

Elsewhere, the publisher as described Saltburn as a “Victorian seaside town that remains charmingly untouched”.

It went on to say: “The North Yorkshire coast has its fair share of picturesque seaside towns, but Saltburn-by-the-Sea really is a looker.

“It’s all thanks to Henry Pease, a Victorian industrialist who created Saltburn in 1858 after having a celestial vision of a pleasure grounds on a cliff edge. It still has its original funicular, the Saltburn Cliff Lift, which takes visitors down to a huge sandy beach, and its original Victorian pier, which (unlike neighbouring Scarborough) has avoided the usual gaudy amusements.

“Despite the antiquated surroundings, there’s an arty, contemporary undercurrent running through the place. Look out for its vibrant independent businesses, burgeoning surfing scene, crafty farmer markets, and jazz nights.”