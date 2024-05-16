The two pork products have been labelled incorrectly, with the wrong use-by dates used.

The affected products are the Ashfields Grill Chinese Pork Loin Steaks and BBQ Pork Loin Steaks.

The recall affects 500g packs of the pork with use by dates of June 22.

Wednesday 15 May 2024 - @AldiUK recalls Ashfields Grill Chinese Pork Loin Steaks and BBQ Pork Loin Steaks because of incorrect use-by dates #FoodAlert https://t.co/ow2bbX7Htv pic.twitter.com/vJaqmnzXK1 — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) May 15, 2024

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned any Aldi shopper who has already purchased the pork not to eat it.

A spokesman said: “Aldi is recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

“If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For further information, please visit help.aldi.co.uk or contact 0800 042 0800.”

An Aldi spokesman added: “As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling Chinese Pork Loin Steaks and BBQ Pork Loin Steaks because a small number of products have had the incorrect use by date applied.

“Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.

“We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.