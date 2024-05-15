Kuda in Clifford Street is playing host to an over-30s club night – The Day Club: Gallery Reunion, from 4pm-8pm on Saturday, May 25.

Organiser Jamie Benham said there was a real appeal for music and dancing across cities in the UK from people who are socialising during the daytime.

The Gallery nightclub was rebranded in 2012 (Image: Newsquest)

He said: “York is a very popular for daytime drinking and I’ve noticed events like ours popping up elsewhere, with other brands like Day Fever UK doing events in places like Brighton, Cardiff, Nottingham and Sheffield.”

Jamie said under the guidance of DJs with years of performing in the city, including York-born Rob Harding, he hoped to replicate the memories of the best parts of the nights from the past.

He said: “I was a regular at Gallery and for me it was the nineties and noughties music, I was in there in the early noughties when they opened their doors at 10pm, with hundreds queuing every weekend, and great DJs.

“The lack of mobile phones back then meant that people were just there at the venue to have a good time.

“Rob’s done a few of these lately and said they’re the best events he’s DJ’d in the last five years, filled with people who want to dance and have fun with their friends.”

The Press interrupted Jamie promoting the event in and around Selby where he said interested groups of people there say can’t wait, organising babysitters with the promise of being home before it gets dark.

The event promises ‘classics, singalongs and bangers’ from the 80s/90s and noughties.

The organiser’s Facebook page and promo videos have been playing Show Me Love by Robin S, Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good) from Rozalla, and Better Off Alone performed by Alice Deejay.

Kuda in Clifford Street hosts The Day Club: Gallery reunion from 4pm-8pm on Saturday May 25.

More information and remaining tickets can be found here.