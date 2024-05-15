A person was taken to hospital after they were “trapped” by a vehicle in North Yorkshire, the fire service said.
Three fire crews and paramedics rushed to the scene in Old Malton at 11am today (Wednesday, May 15).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the person was released using “crew power” and taken to hospital by ambulance.
