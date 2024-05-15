A THIEF has struck at a supermarket in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following a theft from Proudfoot Supermarket in Main Street, Seamer, Scarborough.
A police spokesman said: "It happened at about 12pm on Saturday, April 12, and involved a man entering the store and concealing over £730 worth of items.
"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.
"Email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."
Please quote reference 12240064814when passing on information.
