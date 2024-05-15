North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following a theft from Proudfoot Supermarket in Main Street, Seamer, Scarborough.

A police spokesman said: "It happened at about 12pm on Saturday, April 12, and involved a man entering the store and concealing over £730 worth of items.

"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

"Email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240064814when passing on information.