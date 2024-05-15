North Yorkshire Police said the man escaped without injury but failed a road-side drug test for cannabis after the crash near Scotch Corner at about 6.15am today (Wednesday, May 15).

The 42-year-old from the Wirral, Merseyside, was arrested and later charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He has been bailed to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 13.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene on the north-bound carriageway of the motorway at junction 53 for the A66.

The emergency crews helped free the driver from the cab of the white MAN lorry.

Fuel from the vehicle spilt onto the carriageway after the crash, North Yorkshire Police said.

The force added that the lorry’s trailer contained cardboard packaging.

“Diversions were in place until around 1.45pm while the vehicle was safely recovered, and the spillage cleared by highways officers,” a police spokesperson said.

“Witnesses or motorists with dash-cam footage of the collision are asked to make a report by emailing peter.keenen@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"Or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Peter Keenen.

“Please quote reference number 12240085003 when providing details.”