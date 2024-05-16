Pickering farm shop and café shortlisted in national Family Business awards

The team at a North Yorkshire farm shop and café are celebrating after their farm shop and café have reached the final of a national family business award.

Pickering's Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café has been shortlisted in the Family Business of the Year for the Yorkshire region at the 14th National Family Business of the Year Awards that celebrate the best of British family businesses.

Cedarbarn co-founder, Mandy Avison said: "We have been farming in the Pickering area for four generations and are passionate about rearing, growing, retailing and serving fresh, seasonal and local produce, so we're delighted to Yorkshire in these national awards."

The awards are organised by Family Business United. Founder and CEO, Paul Andrews said: "It is an absolute pleasure to organise these awards as a constant reminder and celebration of the important contribution that family firms make across the UK today, through the jobs they provide, the income they generate and the wealth they create. Family firms are also integral to the communities in which they operate the length and breadth of the nation.

"These awards celebrate family businesses and each year fantastic businesses from all over the country, of differing sectors, sizes and generations, enter to be in with a chance of winning a regional, sector or national award and one will ultimately be crowned the Supreme Champion Family Business of the Year. The quality of submissions is always great and this year is no exception and the judges are going to have tough job deliberating and deciding on the winners."

The team will learn whether they have been successful at an awards ceremony at The Royal College of Physicians in London on 19th June.

Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café began as a small PYO strawberries operation from a caravan in 1995 and now is a thriving farm shop and café that sources a large percentage of its produce from its own farm and a neighbouring farm supplemented with local suppliers.