The idea behind the space at Rowntree Park came after less teenage girls were using the park and voiced their concerns about it.

“I like swings, but I don’t feel welcome in the small play park. I feel like parents of smaller children don’t think I should be there,” said Millie, 12.

Teenage girls have helped design the new area at Rowntree Park, York (Image: Andy Gaines Photography)

Friends of Rowntree Park, which manage the park, said the girls put forward design ideas which made it clear they wanted “more opportunities for play rather than sport facilities”.

They added that members had discussions with the youngsters to find out what helps them feel safer in the park.

The new area includes a basket swing, ‘climbing benches’ and social seating.

Teenage girls have helped design the new area at Rowntree Park, York

Friends of Rowntree Park said the main facilities teenagers wanted were communal swings, and varied social seating under cover. The group said it hopes to grow the area and add more facilities in the future.

The project was made possible after the group secured £15,000 of funding from the Sweaty Betty Foundation, Whitwam Family Charitable Foundation, Micklegate Ward and an additional £1,000 contribution from the Tesco Stronger Starts Fund.

Abigail Gaines, who spearheaded the project, said: “From talking to teenage girls, and also boys, it was clear they wanted spaces in parks where they can feel free just to be themselves, without the added element of competitive sports or directed activities.”

Teenage girls have helped design the new area at Rowntree Park, York

She added: "It's about creating a space where teenage girls can truly be themselves, fostering a sense of belonging and independence.

“This initiative underscores the importance of tailoring park facilities to cater to the diverse interests and preferences of all community members.”

An opening party for the new area was held on Friday afternoon (May 10). Guests included Micklegate ward councillors Pete Kilbane, Jonny Crawshaw and Jane Burton who have supported the project.

Micklegate ward councillors Jane Burton, Pete Kilbane and Jonny Crawshaw with Abigail Gaines from Friends of Rowntree Park (Image: Andy Gaines Photography)

Cllr Crawshaw said: “It’s so lovely to see this come to fruition. I know how much work went into getting here so a huge thank you to those involved, and well done.”

York company Team Sport and Play were the contractors and also showed support for the project.

The project was originally inspired by the work of the national charity Make Space for Girls’ campaign for parks to be designed with teenage girls in mind.

Ms Gaines also runs the Make Space for Girls Festival at Rowntree Park which aims to make the area safer and more welcoming.

Rowntree Park, York (Image: Barney Sharratt)

The festival, which takes place in June, includes over 30 free events for teenage girls including sports and exercise, arts and crafts, music, photography, health and wellbeing and more.

For more information visit Rowntree Park’s website.