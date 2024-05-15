The Wizard of York has come together with Loopy Scoops in Church Lane to deliver a cool treats in time for summer.

The move follows the Wizard, Dan Wood, running his magical walks for two years and winning a raft of awards. This also includes being a finalist in this year’s VisitEngland awards, to be held in Liverpool in June.

Keen to bring something a little different to the city, he’s been working with Loopy Scoops, whose colourful interior he likens to Willy Wonka, to offer an enchanting treat for hungry fans of the wizarding world.

The Wizard of York Special features Butter Brew Ice-Cream (vanilla and caramel swirl) on a zingy sherbet cone in the Wizard’s trademark red. The magic doesn’t end there though - the creation is topped with a chocolate frog, chocolate wafer wand, gleaming gold coin, edible glitter and moon and star sprinkles.

Dan Wood, the man behind the magic, said: “I love working with local businesses who are already doing magical work in York. I’ve partnered with companies like York Bird of Prey Centre for an owl photo experience, and The Wizards Magic who provide chocolate bars for my birthday packages.

“Our wizard family have always been fans of Loopy Scoops, and often pop in for ice-creams and milkshakes. When I half-jokingly suggested the idea, I was delighted when manager Rowena waved a wand to make it a reality!”

Loopy Scoops director Rowena Pericleous said: “Dan’s creativity never fails to inspire us. We’re thrilled to be part of this magical collaboration, and can’t wait to see smiles light up faces with every scoop!”

Dan says he is always thinking of new ways to bring more magic to the city, and has plenty of new ideas up his sleeve.

He added: “I can’t promise good weather - although I am working on my ‘sunny spells’ - but I’m sure wizard fans will go potty for this new flavour, come rain or shine!”

You can book The Wizard Walk of York at www.wizardwalkofyork.com and call in for a taste of enchantment at Loopy Scoops on Church Street. The ice-creams are also available as an add-on for the Wizard’s private birthday party tours.