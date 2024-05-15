Mr Sturdy raised the issue during Health and Social Care Questions in the House of Commons recently.

The MP says that constituents and representatives from the Parkinson’s UK charity have been telling him about such lack of provision.

He was told North Yorkshire and Humberside has just one dedicated nurse who specialises in the condition, leading him to raise the issue in parliament.

Mr Sturdy told minister for health and secondary care, Andrew Stephenson, he was concerned the region had just one such nurse.

He asked: “So, given the complexity of the condition, can my Right Honourable Friend inform me of what steps are being taken to further incentivise nurses to specialise in Parkinson’s, and also for long-term delivery?”

The minister responded:” I know the huge value of Parkinson’s nurses to local patients in my constituency. Under the NHS long-term workforce plan, backed by more than £2.4 billion over the next five years, the NHS will focus on expanding the number of clinicians training for enhanced and advanced roles working as part of multidisciplinary teams with the right skills to meet the changing needs of patients.”

After raising the issue in the House, Mr Sturdy says he will keep talking with Parkinson’s UK about boosting the number of specialist nurses and improving access to Parkinson’s care in York.

The MP hopes he and other MPs can also secure a debate on the issue.

Mr Sturdy says he is working on securing meetings with health secretary Victoria Atkins and science minister Andrew Griffiths to look at how those with Parkinsons can remain active, as well as the need to keep investing in research.

He added: “I have been growing increasingly concerned over the provision of care for those living with Parkinson’s disease across North Yorkshire, exacerbated by the fact that there is only one dedicated nurse for those with Parkinson’s in our region.

“I have been engaging in constructive conversations with Parkinson’s UK and constituents over recent months to discuss the importance of securing more specialised nurses which is key to securing improved care.

“In the coming weeks, I will be continuing these conversations with Parkinson’s UK, and very much look forward to sitting down with the Health Secretary, and Science Minister to advocate for more research into treatments, and the need for an initiative to support those with Parkinson’s staying active, both physically, and in their local communities”.