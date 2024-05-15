The county's police force has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft from Sainsbury's in Falsgrave Road in Scarborough.

Read next:

A police spokesman said: "It happened between 5pm and 5.20pm on Friday, April 12 when a man walked into the store, picked up champagne and vodka bottles worth approximately £190 in total, before leaving the store without attempting to pay for the items.

"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation."

Email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240064265 when passing on information.