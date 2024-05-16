At long last, fans will finally get to see #Polin become the centre of the ballroom, as wallflower (and secret scandal writer) Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her one true crush Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) are seen in a “new way when they step into the spotlight”.

As always there is no doubt we will be blown away by some of the filming locations and be desperate to know where the likes of the Bridgerton family’s Wysteria-covered mansion really is.

But did you know there is an iconic Bridgerton location that’s based right here in North Yorkshire?

"You are clever and warm, and I am proud to call you my very good friend." 👀 #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/rBhMK41hRf — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 13, 2024

Although it’s not confirmed if any scenes were filmed in the area for series two and three, a historical location was used as an important set at the beginning – let’s take a look down memory lane.

Where was Bridgerton filmed in North Yorkshire?





In series one, Castle Howard played the role of Clyvedon Castle including the house and gardens.

This is the residence of the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) after their wedding.

The Castle Howard website explains: “When the Duke and Duchess arrive on the North Front of Castle Howard, they are greeted by the household staff. One of the staff members, Matthew, is a Castle Howard team member, who stepped in as an extra for this scene. This was one of the many ways that the production team and Castle Howard fostered a collaborative working relationship while on location.”

How much of Bridgerton series one do you remember? (Image: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Castle Howard Walled Gardens

It added: “Poignantly featured in two episodes of Bridgerton, the Walled Garden is a star of the show. Laid out in the early 18th century as a kitchen garden, today part of the garden is still given over to vegetables and cut flowers. The remainder of the area has been transformed into a garden of roses, dedicated to the memory of Lady Cecilia Howard.

“In episode 1, Daphne and Nigel Berbrooke engage in a fight and she punches him in defence.”

Castle Howard rooms

Elsewhere in Castle Howard, The Archbishop’s Bedroom had its own iconic moment in the first series of Bridgerton.

The Castle Howard website adds: “Although a variety of rooms were featured in episode 6, such as the Antique Passage, Turquoise Room, Long Gallery and Garden Room, the place where the Duke and Duchess spend most of their time is the marital bedroom. The more intimate moments between the couple take place here and Daphne learns why the Duke refuses to have children.

“This bedroom remains private and is still used to host guests at the Castle. Whilst it is a beautiful space with outstanding views of the North Front, it is a small room which had many implications whilst filming. Our Curatorial team worked closely with the production company to pack away any vulnerable items and make design changes. One subtle change was on the lining of bed canopy from its usual salmon pink to a deep green colour.”

Coneysthorpe

Additionally, Coneysthorpe, which is one of the closest villages to Castle Howard and home to a variety of estates of holiday cottages, was transformed into the set of Clyvedon Village.

This is when fans see the Duke and Duchess visit together during a fete and Daphne also visits as part of her duties, to gift some local produce from the castle.

The Castle Howard website says: “The representation of the village is accurate to what it once would have been like, particularly with the use of the green space. A lot of the residents of Coneysthorpe proudly served as extras during this particular scene.”

When is Bridgerton series 3 on Netflix UK?





Part one of Bridgerton series three arrives on Netflix UK from May 16.

The first four episodes are:

Episode one: Out of the Shadows

Episode two: How Bright the Moon

Episode three: Forces of Nature

Episode four: Old Friends

Part two will arrive a month later on June 13, the last four episodes are:

Episode five: Tick Tock

Episode six: Romancing Mister Bridgerton

Episode seven: Joining of Hands

Episode eight: Into the Light

Find out more information about Bridgerton series three including the full cast list on the Netflix/Tudum website.