Brainkind who are behind the new Neurological Centre, the brain injury hospital in Bishopthorpe Road, which overlooks York Racecourse, have become a York Racecourse Community Partner.

They join Clifton Green Primary School and The Clifton Academy who are established partners.

Phil Atkinson, head of operations York Racecourse, has been involved in rugby all of his life and has himslef suffered concussion, said: “The team at the racecourse are really looking forward to supporting our nearest neighbour who do such important work.

"Having a personal insight into the challenges faced by those recovering from long term brain injury, Brainkind is a charity that particularly resonates with me.”

The new Brainkind Neurological Centre in York with the racecourse behind (Image: Supplied)

The hospital, created for Brainkind, formerly The Disabilities Trust, includes 36 beds across four wards plus four assessment flats. Residents will also benefit from new courtyards and a therapeutic garden designed to help aid recovery following often complex brain injuries.

Tracy Calcraft, head of fundraising Brainkind, said: "Having just launched a new fundraising strategy we are keen to develop partnerships in our communities for the people we support in all our services across the UK.

"Being successful in our application to be a Community Partner for York Racecourse has really kick-started our fundraising activities in the city. It means we will be able to directly fundraise during one of the race meetings but also gives us the opportunity to spread the word about Brainkind and in particular our new service in York.

“Our new hospital, the Brainkind Neurological Centre York, overlooks the racecourse and it is an honour to be able to work with such a prestigious organisation in York.

"We hope this partnership helps us to raise awareness of our work but also specifically we want to raise funds to develop and maintain the outside space of the new hospital.”

