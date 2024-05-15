Leia lingerie shop in Spurriergate is offering a new pocketing service, where bras and swimwear can be altered to accommodate prosthesis following treatment for breast cancer.

A spokesperson for the shop said: "We are very proud to now offer a bespoke pocketing service.

"We want to give our customers who have had mastectomy surgery or have an imbalance the opportunity to have personalised pockets fitted into any of our lingerie and swimwear, which will be provided by a specialist lingerie designer, Lesley from Dorothy May Lingerie and Costume.

"Our dedicated fitters will ensure you have the perfect fit before committing to this service.

"There’s no reason why you can’t have beautiful, lacy, or elegant lingerie with this unique opportunity."

Customers are invited to find out more at the York store, telephone 01904 612489 or email at york@leialingerie.com.

The charge is £15 per pocket.

Store manager Cynthia Dobbs said: "From the day a lady came into store asking for a beautiful, pocketed bra, I was so embarrassed that we couldn’t offer anything for her. This is where my idea came to light for our bespoke pocketing service.

"To be in the position we are now to be able to adapt any of our beautiful lingerie and swimwear collections makes us all very proud because ladies who have been through so much deserve to feel especially wonderful."

Lesley said: "I’m really pleased to be able to help the Leia team to offer this pocketing service, as my mum had breast cancer along with several other relatives and friends. Everyone deserves a choice of lingerie and swimwear that makes them feel confident and beautiful, and having more options helps you feel like your best self especially after the ordeal of cancer treatment."

Leia staff and customers also support the charity Against Breast Cancer by hosting a bra bank where customers can donate reusable bras that are given a new lease of life in countries such as Togo, Ghana and Kenya, where bras remain expensive to produce locally. This helps small businesses in developing countries and provides jobs here in the UK.

Bras that are beyond redemption are dismantled and disposed of properly, preventing them heading to landfill.

Finally, vital funds raised from this scheme go towards Breast Cancer Research.

To date, the shop has collected 329kg of bras and raised £230.30 for Against Breast Cancer.

The store is also fundraising all throughout May for the Breast Cancer Now charity, the highlight of which will be its Spring Sip & Shop event on Friday, May 24, from 1pm-5.30pm.

So far this month the shop has raised £197.

At the event, customers can enjoy a complimentary glass of bubbly as well as a free goodie bag when spending over £75 - as well as 10 per cent off everything.