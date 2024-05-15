A MAN with a large wooden staff has been arrested after threatening shop workers in York.
North Yorkshrie Police say that York city centre officers arrested a man with a stick for being aggressive towards shop staff on Monday (May 13).
A police spokesman said: "He has been charged to court with a public order offence."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article