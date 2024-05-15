Figen, along with others from the Survivor’s Against Terror group, is walking 200 miles to hand in a petition to Downing Street to implement ‘Martyn’s Law’ with the aim of encouraging the government to be more proactive in providing plans to prevent terror attacks.

In York hardly a week goes by without people criticising or poking fun at the security bollards.

Perhaps instead of criticising, the people who complain should contact Survivors Against Terror and ask their opinions about York’s security arrangements.

We all know that there’s no such thing as perfect security.

But any preventative measure is surely most welcome in the war against terrorism.

DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York