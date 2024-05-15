David (Dai ) Davies, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, May 6, aged 74 years.

David was the Community Policeman in Norton for 30 years and was often seen cycling around his beat.

Later on David worked for Beecham's Pharmacy delivering prescriptions to people at home.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2014.

A few years later he joined the Dancing With Parkinson's group at Kirkham Henry Performing Arts Centre in Malton.

Angela Kirkham, who runs the classes said: "Dave loved the music and enjoyed the comradery of the group. His sense of humour often came to the fore.

"We will fondly remember Dave for his sense of humour and initially questioning the reasoning behind some of the movements. Sending love to you and the family."

A service of Thanksgiving will be held at St Peter’s Church, Norton ,on Wednesday 29th May at 13.30 pm.

Donations in Memory of David will go to Parkinson’s UK and the Ryedale Community Foodbank.