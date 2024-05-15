YOUTHS in York were arrested after trying car doors.
The neighbourhood policing team in York responded to reports of two youths trying car doors.
They said that it happened yesterday afternoon (May 14).
"Two were stopped and searched, found to be in possession of a number of tools," a police spokesperson said.
The force then found gloves and face coverings along with the tools, they subsequently arrested the pair.
