The houseplant retailer Botanic, in Walmgate, has been selected to exhibit at this years show - which runs from May 21 to 25.

The team at Botanic have been working behind the scenes to deliver a houseplant studio fit for the show in under ten weeks – since owner Abbi Dixon first took the call from the RHS in March.

The exhibit has been designed by Abbi alongside creative director and stylist, Ruth Webber.

Botanic’s exhibit is entitled ‘An Atlas of Houseplants’ and will invite visitors into a welcoming reading room set in a suburban home.

The space is divided into six different zones, one for each continent. Each houseplant will be displayed in its native region alongside information on its habitat, growing conditions, history and cultural significance in its country of origin.

Botanic’s aim for An Atlas of Houseplants is to create a deliciously educational experience helping visitors learn about the native environments of indoor plants and what their habitats can teach us about how to keep them healthy and happy in our homes.

Speaking about the experience so far Abbi said: "We are obviously chuffed to bits to be chosen to exhibit at Chelsea – it’s really like a dream come true and I am immensely proud of my team who are made up of our lovely Botanic team plus friends & family volunteers.

"It’s such an amazing opportunity for us to showcase our business on such an enormously well-known world stage. It’s also a little bit terrifying."