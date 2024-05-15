YORK-based The Insurance Emporium has been awarded ‘Insurer of the Year’ at the 2024 Yorkshire Financial Awards - the third year in a row it has won it.
CEO Francis Martin said: “We are beyond proud to have been awarded Insurer of the Year for a third year running. To be recognised among Yorkshire’s finest in the financial services industry is no mean feat. This award recognises our excellent achievements and is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers exceptional service and support through all our services.”
Hannah Daniel, chair of the judging panel, said: “You really are a credit to the Yorkshire Financial Services industry, which now represents nine per cent of the Yorkshire economy and growing. It is fantastic to see the high quality of practitioners in the region and I am very proud to be part of it.”
The success follows the emporium being awarded ‘Best Claims Service’ and Highly Commended for ‘Pet Insurance Provider of the Year’ at the Moneyfacts Consumer Awards in January – voted for by its customers.
For further information on The Insurance Emporium’s award-winning insurance, see here: https://www.theinsuranceemporium.co.uk/
