North of England Horticultural Society (NEHS) announced that King Charles III will continue as patron of the horticultural organisation.

Chris Smith, chairman of NEHS, said: “We are honoured to have His Majesty continue as our Patron and are delighted that he has agreed to continue as an ambassador for the society.

The bi-annual Harrogate Flower Shows attract close to 100,000 visitors (Image: Supplied)

“His knowledge of horticulture and passion for gardening are second to none and we look forward to working with him to further develop the important role the NEHS plays in supporting and promoting horticulture in the north.”

The charity puts on the Harrogate Flower Show which runs twice a year, in April and September.

The spring event last year celebrated the King’s coronation and 50,000 people were expected to attend over four days.

A spokesperson for the charity said the decision to renew followed a review of over 1,000 patronages and continues His Majesty’s relationship with the society since becoming patron as Prince of Wales in 2010.