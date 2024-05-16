The Home Secretary, James Cleverly MP, has outlined plans to tackle crimes such as hare coursing, farm machinery and livestock theft, and rural fly-tipping.

Mr Cleverly discussed the plans during a meeting with the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Selby and Ainsty, Charles Richardson.

The meeting was also joined by Farming Minister, Sir Mark Spencer MP.

Mr Richardson said: "Rural crime is an issue which comes up as I knock on doors around Selby and it is something we need to tackle harder than ever.

"I’ve lived here all my life and my parents are farmers from Wistow who have been repeat victims of rural crime, so I understand the huge financial and emotional impact these offences have on families.

Conservative parliamentary candidate for Selby, Charles Richardson, centre, meeting with Home Secretary James Cleverly MP, right, and Farming Minister Sir Mark Spencer, left. (Image: Supplied)

"We need to ensure our police and courts have whatever powers we can give them to not only stop these crimes before they happen but make sure any offenders can be brought to justice and given sentences to fit their offences.

"The discussions I had with the Home Secretary and Farming Minister have assured me rural crime and criminals are being targeted and robust action is being taken."

The meeting came after the Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, visited the constituency to announce a crackdown on rural crime.

Home Secretary, James Cleverly MP, added: "Far too often, rural crime can be the scourge on our rural communities, but the Government are committed to tackling this issue.

"The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act empowers and equips the police and courts with the powers they need to combat hare coursing, and the Government is supporting the Equipment Theft (Prevention) Act, which aims to prevent the theft of quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles.

"We are also funding the National Wildlife Crime Unit and the new National Rural Crime Unit, which will support forces nationally in their response to rural crime such as theft of farming construction machinery, livestock theft and rural fly-tipping."

"Whether someone lives in the countryside, a town, or a city, they should have the same peace of mind when going about their daily lives."

Farming Minister, Sir Spencer, also stated that it is "vitally important" for farmers and rural communities to be able to live and work safely. He said that the Government is working closely with organisations such as the National Farmers Union (NFU).