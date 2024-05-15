High Ousegate is closed to traffic while Yorkshire Water diverts a water main.

Parliament Street is also closed due to the work.

James Gilchrist, director of transport, environment and planning at City of York Council, said: “During an earlier survey of this site, the council identified a previously unmapped water valve which needed work doing to it. Work underway in High Ousegate (Image: Newsquest)

“Trial holes to initially explore and then install an additional valve will be dug together by Yorkshire Water and their partners United Living to minimise disruption.

“This means that the junction of High Ousegate with Parliament Street will be closed to all vehicles for up to four weeks from May 13. Pedestrian access will be unaffected.” High Ousegate is closed to traffic due to the work (Image: Newsquest)

In August anti-terrorism bollards will be installed at the junction of High Ousegate and Parliament Street as the council’s scheme to protect York from ‘vehicle as weapon attacks’ enters its final phase.

The work will see the junction, once again, close to traffic as sliding bollards are installed alongside the fixed bollards already fitted.

Read next:

Mr Gilchrist added that the work would start at the end of August “to avoid key events on Parliament Street”.

A council spokesperson previously said alternative access will be via Goodramgate and access by pedestrians will be largely unaffected.

They said staff will be on site to help with access for deliveries, adding: “The contractor’s public liaison officer is visiting all businesses to discuss their access needs and will follow this up with further contact the week before work starts.”