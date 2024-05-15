Avant Homes says just ten of its £21.5M 80-home Ambretone Park development at Green Hammerton remain.

The unsold homes are 4-bed, with the Silkwood house type selling from £459,995, ranging to £484,995 for the Penwood house type.

Avant Homes also has a range of incentives on selected plots at the development including part exchange offers, homes reduced by £30,000, stamp duty paid or gifted deposits of up to £25,000.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Dan Hardcastle, said: “We’ve had an outstanding response from a wide range of buyers at Ambretone Park, resulting in an impressive 85 per cent of the homes being sold.

“As a business, we are committed to providing quality new homes for everyone and creating new communities where we build. Ambretone Park is evidence of this and the development has become an integral part of Green Hammerton.

“There is strong interest in the remaining 10 homes. We encourage any prospective buyers to come to the development to look around our view home and discuss with our sales team how we can help make their ideal next move a reality.”

The Wetherby-based developer also has schemes in Yorkshire, including Easingwold and Sherburn-in-Elmet.