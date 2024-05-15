EMERGENCY crews have been called to a police incident in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 5.17pm last night (May 14) to an unknown an ongoing police incident in Lowther Street in The Groves.
A service spokesman said: “Tadcaster crews were requested to assist police with gaining entry to a domestic property.
“Crews gained access and the incident was then left with the police.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article