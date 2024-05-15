As The Press reported yesterday (May 14), an urgent appeal went out to find a missing 38-year-old York man.

North Yorkshire Police said Asher Hetherington-Newton had been missing from his home in York since 4pm on Sunday (May 12).

A police spokesman said at the time: "Since then he's been seen at 9pm on Monday (May 13) in Thornton Le Dale, and it's thought he may be in the rural areas of Thornton Le Dale, Whitby or Scarborough.”

They now say he’s been found safe and well.